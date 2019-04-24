Sports

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 05:01 PM EDT

WATCH: Hubbard grad LJ Scott's journey from high school star... to NFL Draft prospect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday at 8pm in Nashville, Tennessee.

This year's draft class includes Hubbard graduate, and Michigan State tailback LJ Scott.

Click the video above to see his journey from high school star... to NFL prospect!  

