Eagles fall in the first round to Indian Creek, 35-29

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard led Indian Creek 21-0 after 3 quarters of play Saturday night, but was outscored 25-8 in the final fame.

The Redskins scored with 26 seconds left in the 4th quarter, ending Hubbard’s season, 35-29.

Eagles’ quarterback Cam Resatar had a big game with 150 yards passing, 113 yards rushing, and 4 total touchdowns in the loss.

Hubbard finishes the season (6-5) overall.