NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland senior William Hines returned a 2nd quarter kickoff 90-yards for a touchdown Thursday night in the season opener against Niles at Bo Rein stadium.

Hines’ kick return touchdown tied the game at 14. The Red Dragons eventually won the game 35-21.

Watch the video to see Hines tiptoe the sideline, recover, and score from 90 yards out!

