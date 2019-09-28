WATCH: Howland blows out Shaw for their 3rd win of the season

Howland grabbed their 3rd win of the season Friday to get above .500 for the year

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland grabbed their 3rd win of the season Friday night as the Tigers topped Cleveland Shaw 26-6.

The Tigers improve to 3-2 on the season.

Howland already has 2 more wins than they did last season.

They will travel to Louisville next week.

