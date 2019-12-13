WATCH: Howard twins combine for 29 as McDonald girls stay perfect at 5-0

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald girls basketball team defeated Springfield, 61-31 in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference battle Thursday at McDonald High School.
Twin sisters Molly (15 points) and Maddy (14 points) Howard helped the Blue Devils stay perfect at 5-0 on the young season.
Sophia Constantino also scored 15 points for McDonald.
Springfield was paced by Jacey Mullen with a team-high 13 points, while Abby Joseph and Kylee Kosek each scored 6 points apiece.
With the win, McDonald improves to 5-0 on the season, while Springfield drops to 2-4 overall.