Watch: How the Browns’ playoff win snapped decades of struggle

Watch to see how history was made in Pittsburgh Sunday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Browns 48-37 win over the Steelers on Sunday night marked the first playoff victory for the franchise in 26 years. That was just one of many milestones the Browns achieved with that win.

Watch the video above to see how history was made in Cleveland’s playoff win.

The Cleveland Browns (11-5) will advance to face the Kansas City Chiefs (14-2) in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs next Sunday at 3:05pm. That game against the defending Super Champions will air on WKBN-27.

More headlines from WKBN.com: