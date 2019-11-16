WATCH: Hounds make it look easy with Ethan Susen touchdown catch

Wilmington takes an early 1st quarter lead on Chestnut Ridge

SOMERSET, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – It didn’t take long for Wilmington to find the endzone Friday night in their First Round PIAA playoff game against Chestnut Ridge.

The Hounds scored from 41-yards out in the 1st quarter when junior quarterback Caelan Bender found junior tailback Ethan Susen on a wide open play-action pass.

You can watch Susen’s touchdown in the video above!

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.