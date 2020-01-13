WATCH: Hornets headline this week’s WKBN Starting 5 contenders

LIVE NOW /
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple of Hornets combine for 52 points, a buzzer-beating performance from Kennedy Catholic and one of Ohio’s all-time leading scorers comes up big on high school basketball’s biggest stage.

This year marks the 11th season for the WKBN Starting 5, sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College and B&R Wholesale Tire and Wheel.

