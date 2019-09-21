Watch: Hickory receiver in the right place at the right time

The Hornets and Trojans battle in week four

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two 3-1 teams battling it out in week four with Greenville hosting Hickory.

Hickory QB Michael Henwood through a pass that was meant for TE Pryts Jackson, but ended up finding its way to WR Whitehead Ramarion.

Watch the video above to see the play.

