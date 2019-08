Hickory got a come from behind win Friday night over rival Sharon as Kam Fisher scored the go-ahead touchdown

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory grabbed their 2nd win of the season Friday night as they topped Sharon 28-21.

Kam Fisher scored the go-ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter which gave the Hornets a 28-21 lead as they never looked back.

The Hornets move to 2-0 as the Tigers drop to 0-2.

Hickory will welcome Mercyhurst Prep to Hermitage next week as Sharon will play hosts to Fairview.