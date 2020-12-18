Watch: Hickory quarterback named Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hickory senior quarterback Michael Henwood was named the WKBN-TV Big 22 Pennsylvania Player of the Year on Thursday.

Watch the video above to see the surprise announcement.

Henwood only played in nine games this year but still broke the school record for passing yards in a season. He threw for 2,130 yards, rushed for 943 yards and accounted for 34 total touchdowns his senior year.

Henwood also helped the Hornets win a Region title, the District Ten Championship and will graduate as Hickory’s all-time leading passer, with over 4,500 yards through the air.

“Very surprised,” said Henwood. “Incredible feeling, incredible to be a part of the Big 22 in general but especially to be player of the year.”

Hickory head coach Bill Dungee said Henwood brings a lot to the table.

“Besides all of the physical attributes, extremely fast, extremely quick. I think his competitive nature, his leadership, his smarts, he’s unselfish. I think those are all qualities I think of him. But the thing I cherish the most is his toughness, both mentally and physically. He’s just everything you can ask for in a team captain,” Dungee said.

“It’s incredible because every player in there (Big 22) is high caliber, going somewhere big, playing great football,” said Henwood. “So just knowing that I made player of the year just feels amazing.”

“I remember day one when we came in, and I told him his two goals were 2,000 and 1,000,” said Dungee. “And he looked at me and said ‘Coach that’s it?’ But it was really because I knew his ability and if he worked hard what he could accomplish. So not surprised at all, Michael is just a phenomenal young man, and as much as we love his football and his physical attributes, he’s just as much of a special young man as he is a football player so couldn’t happen to a better young man.”