WATCH: Hickory boys claim Region 5 title

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Hickory boys basketball team clinched the Region 5 title Friday night with a 70-49 win at Sharon.

The Hornets were led by senior Donald Whitehead, who scored 24 points. Connor Evans added 15 points, and Jaylen Jarvie finished with 14 for Hickory.

The Hornets have now won 12 straight, improving to (16-3) on the season, and remain perfect in the Region 5 standings at 14-0.

Sharon was led in scoring by Mer’Quan Peterson, who finished with 10 points. The Tigers drop to (11-8) on the season, and will look to bounce back next Tuesday against George Junior Republic.