WATCH: “He’s the trigger man;” Browns’ Stefanski looking forward to coaching Baker Mayfield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- New Cleveland Browns’ Head Coach Kevin Stefanski has been around some big-time quarterbacks in his time in Minnesota. From Brett Favre to, most recently, Kirk Cousins. Stefanski says that he’s liked what he’s seen from Browns’ Quarterback Baker Mayfield, and thinks he could take a big jump in 2020.

“He’s the quarterback. He’s the trigger man. And that’s exciting thing for me,” said Stefanski. “I’ve worked with a lot of quarterbacks, a lot of great ones over the years. And, I’m looking forward to hunkering down with him and getting to work. Like any one of our players, when they walk into our building, we’ll have a detailed plan for them about how they’re gonna improve. Baker, as a young player, the sky’s the limit. But, we’re gonna put in the work to get it done with Baker.”

Stefanski says that he isn’t worried about Mayfield’s sophomore slide this past season.

The skillset that our quarterback has is legit. He is as accurate as they come,” Stefanski pointed out. “I think there’s plenty of things that we’ll do schematically, to hopefully make life easy on him…easier on him. And, I’m looking forward to the jump that this kid will take. He’s such a young player. And, the guys that I’ve been around, when they put their mind to it and they start to grind on this thing, and understand the why’s, and the concepts that we’re teaching, I really think this kid has a chance to take off.”

The 37-year old Stefanski says he’ll take the rest of Tuesday and Wednesday mulling over offensive and defensive coordinator candidates, as he tries to fill out his coaching staff in the coming weeks.