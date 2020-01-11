WATCH: Herster carries KC to win over Erie High Royals

Senior Ike Herster scored a game-high 28 points, as the Golden Eagles beat the Royals, 53-42 Friday

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball held off a scrappy team from Erie High, 53-42 Friday at Kennedy Catholic High School.

It was a back-and-forth game from the start, with the Royals taking a 25-24 lead at halftime. But KC head coach Rick Mancino made adjustments at halftime as the Golden Eagles separated themselves in the second half.

Senior Ike Herster once again led the charge for Kennedy Catholic with a game-high 28 points, including four three-pointers.

With the win, KC improves to 7-2 on the season.