WATCH: Here come the Raiders: Warren Harding and South Range enter WKBN Power Rankings

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school football teams from here in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If the high school football season ended today, 13 teams from here in the Valley would qualify for the post season in Ohio, and 7 more are still playing in the in the Pennsylvania playoffs.

Listed below are the top 10 teams in our WKBN Power Rankings. Watch the video above to see why we picked them.

1.) WILMINGTON (9-0)

Previous Rank: 1

2.) SPRINGFIELD (9-0)

Previous Rank: 2

3.) FARRELL (8-2)

Previous Rank: 3

4.) SOUTHERN LOCAL (9-0)

Previous Rank: 4

5.) POLAND (7-2)

Previous Rank: 6

6.) SOUTH RANGE (6-3)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

7.) BROOKFIELD (7-2)

Previous Rank: 10

8.) WARREN HARDING (6-3)

Previous Rank: Not Ranked

9.) HUBBARD (6-3)

Previous Rank: 7

10.) WESTERN RESERVE (7-2)

Previous Rank: 5