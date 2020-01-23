WATCH: Heartland Christian’s Ogden passes 1,000; Campbell pulls out win over Lions

The milestone moment came in the first quarter for Sydney Ogden, but the Red Devils came away with a 50-43 victory Wednesday.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – The Campbell girls basketball team defeated Heartland Christian, 50-43 Wednesday at Campbell Memorial High School.

Heartland Christian senior Sydney Ogden entered the night just two points shy of 1,000 for her career and it didn’t take long for her to reach that mark.

The milestone moment came early in the first quarter when Ogden hit two free throws. She finished with a game-high 22 points on the night for the Lions.

“I think it’s like a big accomplishment and I just want to set an example for the girls coming up,” said Ogden. “It helps a lot to know that my team is behind me all the way through. It hasn’t been easy but just pushing through the four years and the help with my coach and teammates, I just want to thank them for that.”

Campbell was led India Armour-Clark with 21 points.