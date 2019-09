YSU head coach Bo Pelini was not happy following the Penguins win over Howard on Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini did not mince his words following the Penguins 54-28 win over Howard Saturday.

“I am embarrassed of our performance,” Pelini said after the win citing mistakes and penalties. “We didn’t improve this week.”

YSU hosts Duquesne next week, watch the video above to hear from Pelini after the win.

