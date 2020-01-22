Live Now
‘Family to us’: Former Kennedy Catholic standout gets best of Golden Eagles

KC traveled to Geneva to face Spire and came up on the losing end against a former teammate

GENEVA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic forward Michael Moore played his former team Tuesday night as Spire topped the Golden Eagles 68-49.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game and reaction from Moore and Ike Herster.

It was Moore’s first game for Spire after his transfer.

He finished the game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.

Kennedy Catholic trailed by 11 at the half and fell behind by 20 in the third quarter, but rallied to cut the deficit to just eight points.

But Spire proved to be too much, led by Trevon Gifford with 16 points.

