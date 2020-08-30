WATCH: Harding’s late rally falls short against Benedictine in Week 1

Sports

The Raiders trailed 14-3 at halftime but kept things close in the second half against the Bengals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding football team fell to Cleveland Benedictine, 24-17 Saturday in a Week 1 battle at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Raiders kept things close throughout, trailing 14-3 at halftime.

Then, down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, QB Elijah Taylor found Dom Foster for a 21-yard touchdown to make it a 17-10 game with 5:22 left.

On the following possession, the Bengals faked a punt on fourth down and did not convert, giving the Raiders a great chance to tie the game with three minutes left.

But Benedictine’s defense would hold and QB Ronnie Schultz would later find Marvin Conkle for a 75-yard touchdown to ice the game away.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com