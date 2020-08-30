WATCH: Harding’s late rally falls short against Benedictine in Week 1

The Raiders trailed 14-3 at halftime but kept things close in the second half against the Bengals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding football team fell to Cleveland Benedictine, 24-17 Saturday in a Week 1 battle at Mollenkopf Stadium.

The Raiders kept things close throughout, trailing 14-3 at halftime.

Then, down 17-3 in the fourth quarter, QB Elijah Taylor found Dom Foster for a 21-yard touchdown to make it a 17-10 game with 5:22 left.

On the following possession, the Bengals faked a punt on fourth down and did not convert, giving the Raiders a great chance to tie the game with three minutes left.

But Benedictine’s defense would hold and QB Ronnie Schultz would later find Marvin Conkle for a 75-yard touchdown to ice the game away.