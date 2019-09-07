WATCH: Harding rolls to first win of the season with blowout over Rhodes

Harding moves to 1-1 on the season with their win over Rhodes Friday night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding Raiders put together a dominating performance as they got their first win of the season with a 56-0 win over Rhodes Friday night.

The win moves Harding to 1-1 on the season.

The Raiders welcome Massillon Washington to town next week.

