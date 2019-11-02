Watch: Harding recovers opening kickoff, leads to early touchdown

The recovery ultimately led to a Raiders' TD on a QB sneak

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Needing a win in week ten to hold onto to their playoff spot for week eleven, Warren Harding got creative on the opening kickoff of their game against Howland Friday night.

Harding’s kicker found an open spot in the Howland return team and perfectly placed a ball where a Raider could recover it.

The recovery ultimately led to a Raiders’ TD on a QB sneak.

Watch the video above to see the play.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.