Watch: Harding moving on after victory over Howland

The Warren Harding Raiders needed a win Friday night to keep playing into week 11

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding Raiders needed a win Friday night to keep playing into week 11.

The Raiders got that win, 28-6 over Howland and will await official word this weekend on where they will be headed for round one of the playoffs.

You can watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.