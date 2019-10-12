Watch: Harding gives up 21 point lead, battles back to win in double OT

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – ‘We were able to find a way to get it done.’

Those were the words Warren Harding coach Steve Arnold had after his team nearly let a win slip away in a game his team led by three scores.

Holding a 35-14 lead in the second half, Boardman rallied to score three consecutive touchdowns and force overtime. The Raiders would eventually find a way to win, 44-38 in double overtime Friday night.

The win improves the Raiders to 4-3 on the season.

Watch the video above to see the highlights and see Coach Arnold’s post-game reaction.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.