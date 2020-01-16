WATCH: Gumont nets 32 in Champion’s thrilling comeback win over Liberty

Champion junior Emma Gumont scored a game-high 32 points, as the Golden Flashes improve to 6-0 in the AAC Blue standings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Champion girls basketball team overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to rally past Liberty for a 57-51 win Wednesday at Liberty High School.

The Leopards raced out to a fast start in the opening quarter, but the Golden Flashes were able to gradually work their way back in the game in the final two quarters.

Champion junior Emma Gumont was the story of the night with a game-high 32 points, doing much of her damage from the free throw line. Gumont is now just seven points shy of 1,000 for her career.

With the win, Champion improves to 13-2 and 6-0 in the AAC Blue standings, while Liberty drops to 12-3 and 5-1 in the conference.