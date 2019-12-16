WATCH: ‘Guinning! Youngstown State races past SE Missouri to move above .500 on the year

Two Penguins reached double-figures as YSU topped SE Missouri Sunday night at the Beeghly Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team raced out to an early lead and never looked back as they topped SE Missouri 65-50 at the Beeghly Center Sunday night.

After falling behind 6-4, the Penguins went on a 10-0 run and never gave the lead back.

Just two ‘Guins reached double-figures in the win as Naz Bohannon led the way for YSU with 14 points while Darius Quisenberry added 12 points.

The win moves the Penguins to 6-5 on the year.

YSU welcomes Binghamton to town Wednesday night for a 7:45 p.m. tip.