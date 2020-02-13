WATCH: “Great to be a Wolverine right now” – Grove City men & women continue to make history in wins over PSU Altoona

The Grove City women won their 20th game of the season Wednesday, while men's head coach Steve Lamie earned his 300th career win.

GROVE CITY, Pa (WKBN) – It’s a great time to be a Grove City Wolverine with both the men’s and women’s basketball programs on a roll as of late.



Their successful runs continued Wednesday night at Grove City College with the women winning their 20th game of the season over Penn State Altoona, 100-56. It’s just the second time they’ve reached the 20-win mark in program history and the first time in 37 years.

“[Our team] is not planning on being done anytime soon,” said head coach Chelle Fuss. “They’re special and just playing well playing with each other, loving each other. It’s just great to be a Wolverine right now.”

Meanwhile, the men polished off their 11th straight win overall, which is their longest win streak in 29 years. The Wolverines defeated PSU Altoona, 78-68 as head coach Steve Lamie earned his 300th career win in his 22nd season.

“It’s fun when you have coach-able young men that love each other and we’ve been blessed over the years to have teams like that,” said Lamie. “We have great leadership from our two captains, Justice Rice and Nate Peters.”