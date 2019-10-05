WATCH: Great one-handed catch gives Lowellville the win with seconds left over Mineral Ridge

Cole Bunofsky made a great one-handed catch to give Lowellville the win over Mineral Ridge

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – In a back-and-forth game Friday night, Lowellville got the best of Mineral Ridge 28-20.

With under 30 seconds left, Vinny Ballone found Cole Bunofsky who made the catch with one-hand that gave the Rockets the lead for good.

Watch the video above to see the amazing catch.

