Watch: Girard rolls by Warren JFK for 3-0 start

The Indians raced out to a 28-7 halftime lead and cruised to their third straight win.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard football team cruised by Warren JFK 41-14 Saturday night at Mollenkopf Stadium to remain unbeaten.

The Indians set the tone early in the first half and led 28-7 at the break.

With the win, Girard improves to 3-0 and will host Lakeview next week. Meanwhile, Warren JFK drops to 2-1 as the Eagles are back at Mollenkopf Stadium next Saturday night against Garfield.

Watch the video above to see the highlights.

