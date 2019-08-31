LIVE NOW /
Watch: Girard RB Breaks Away for More Than 60 Yards

Sports

Senior Morgan Clardy adds on 6 for the Girard Indians

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)
Friday night football kicked off in East Palestine with the Girard Indians in town.

Girard was in control all night and showcased their offensive power. Senior running back Morgan Clardy breaks away in the above video to add on of the Indian’s touchdowns on the night. This run was for more than 60 yards as he took it to the house for Girard.

