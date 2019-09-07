Watch: Girard fans go wild after Jones runs for TD

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard quarterback Jimmy Jones ran 15 yards for the opening score of the Indians’ Friday night matchup against West Branch and the student section was loving what they were seeing.

The score capped an 8 play, 56 yard drive to give Girard a 7-0 lead with 5:21 to play in the first quarter.

Watch the video above to see the play.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.