WATCH: Getting the Call! Former Phantom Ivan Prosvetov gets NHL call up from Arizona Coyotes

Former Phantoms goalie Ivan Prosvetov is getting his first chance in the NHL with the Arizona Coytoes

GLENDALE, Arizona (WKBN) – Former Youngstown Phantoms goalie Ivan Prosvetov has reached the NHL for the first time after the Arizona Coyotes recalled him Sunday.

Watch the video to see highlights of Prosvetov’s stay in Youngstown and hear from his former coach Brad Patterson.

Prosvetov spent the 2017-2018 season in Youngstown playing 36 games with a 2.90 goals against average and 19 wins.

The 20-year old has an 11-3 record this season with the Coyotes’ AHL affiliate the Tuscon Roadrunners.

The rookie ranks third in save percentage and has the eighth-most wins among AHL goalies this season.