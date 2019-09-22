WATCH: Garfield pulls away from Warren JFK in 2nd half to stay unbeaten

Warren JFK falls to 2-2 after picking up a loss to Garfield Saturday night

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Garfield kept their unbeaten season alive as they went on the road and topped Warren JFK 42-28 Saturday night.

The Eagles would strike first in the opening quarter as Cameron Hollobaugh found the end zone from 10-yards out to give JFK a 7-0 lead.

After Garfield tied it at 7-7, Michael Mauro hooked up with Gabe Green for a 25-yard touchdown catch with gave the Eagles the lead again 14-7.

But the G-Men would respond just before the half to even the score at 14-14.

Garfield took the momentum into the 3rd quarter scoring 14 unanswered points and never looked back.

The Eagles fall to 2-2 on the year.

Warren JFK will travel to Cardinal Stritch next week for a date with the Cardinals.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.