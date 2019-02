WATCH: Game of the Week interview: Niles Head Coach Doug Foster Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Following a 77-57 win over Howland, Niles Head Coach Doug Foster joined Chad Krispinsky courtside. [ + - ] Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles rolled past Howland 77-57 in the WKBN Game of the Week Tuesday night.



Following the victory, Niles Head Coach Doug Foster joined Chad Krispinsky courtside.



Watch the video to hear his postgame comments.