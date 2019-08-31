Watch: FULL HIGHLIGHTS Wilmington Rolls 40-0

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) - Girard rolled past East Palestine 60-0 in the 2019 regular season opener.

Drew DelGarbino completed 4-6 passes for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Nick Malito caught three passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the win for the Indians.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - Salem held off Crestview 16-12 to start the season Friday night.

Niko Walters rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Cade Campolito accounted for 44 yards on the ground in the win.

Brandon Yanssens kicked a pair of field goals (24, 26) in the loss for the Rebels.

William Hardenbrook added a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter in the setback for Crestview.