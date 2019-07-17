WATCH: From Cabrera to Brantley, a look back on memorable Scrappers rehab assignments made in the Valley

For years, Mahoning Valley has served as a key training ground for players working their way back from injury

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers launched in 1999 and since has seen nearly 100 players work their way up the ranks to the major leagues.

There’s also been numerous rehab assignments made here in the Mahoning Valley. Most recently Monday, with reliever Dan Otero working his way back from a sore right shoulder.

Back in 2010, Indians shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera was sent to the injured list with a broken forearm. He rehabbed on back-to-back nights with the Scrappers.

A year later in 2011, pitcher Jeanmar Gomez was sent to Niles. He played for the Tribe for three seasons before being traded to the Pirates in 2013.

A couple of years later, a trio of Indians pitchers made rehab assignments in consecutive nights. Brett Myers, Blake Wood and Chris Perez all looked sharp in their Class-A assignments as they worked their way back from injury at Eastwood Field.

Pitcher TJ House made his Indians debut in 2014. Over All-Star weekend, he made a stop with the Scrappers to stay sharp over the break. House played for the Indians two more seasons after that.

By far the worst rehab start for the Scrappers came in 2015 when reliever Nick Hagadone suffered a serious elbow injury. Just eight days later, he underwent season-ending surgery, which put him out over six months.

Better news in 2016 when Michael Brantley came to the Mahoning Valley following a shoulder injury. Brantley slowly worked his way back into things and went 1-2 on the night. In all, Brantley played in just 11 games for the Indians that season.

Finally, Danny Salazar saw time at Eastwood Field in 2017, also dealing with shoulder issues. But he showed no signs of it in Niles, tossing seven strikeouts in five shutout innings.

After finishing the year in Cleveland, Salazar missed the entire 2018 season following surgery on his right shoulder. He’s currently working his way back and making his second rehab start for the Double-A Rubber Ducks tonight (7/16) against the Erie SeaWolves.