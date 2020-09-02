WATCH: Freshman Crnjak’s late goal lifts Boardman to win on Senior Night

Senior C.J. Cordon set up freshman Sava Crnjak on a chip shot for the game-winning goal with under eight minutes left

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys soccer team defeated Warren Harding 1-0 Tuesday night at Spartan Stadium in what was Senior Night for 10 Boardman seniors.

It was a defensive battle throughout, but both teams had plenty of chances in the first half. After a scoreless first 40-minutes, the Spartans finally broke through with under eight minutes left in the game as senior C.J. Cordon set up freshman Sava Crnjak on a chip shot for the game-winning goal.

“It’s really amazing. It all paid off with practice and practice every day,” Crnrjak said. “I mean, it’s just great to score as a freshman and the seniors all congratulated me. It feels great.”

“Sometimes Senior Night can be a bit of a distraction at the start of the game,” said Eric Simione, Boardman head coach. “We had a pretty sloppy first half but calmed a bit at halftime. They had a little better ball control, a bit more pressure. We certainly had many more shots in the second half.”

The Spartans improve to 4-1 on the season, also coming off a win over state semifinalist South Range last week.

“I don’t know that too many of us were expecting to be 4-1 at this point in time,” Simione said. “Now, we can spread our games out a little bit. We have almost a week between every game.”

Harding keeper George Berzonski recorded 10 saves on the night. The Raiders suffer their first loss of the season and drop to 2-1 overall.