WATCH: ‘Foundation for this program going forward,’ YSU announces 2020 football signings

Twenty-three players have signed to play at Youngstown State University in the 2020 early signing period

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Youngstown State University head coach Bo Pelini announced signees from the early 2020 signing period.

The list contains only one local player; the other players come from other areas.

Below is the full list of players that have signed to play with the Penguins.

Watch the video above to hear from Pelini about the newcomers.

NamePos.Ht.Wt.Yr.HometownHigh SchoolPrevious
Hunter AllenDL6-5215Fr.Canal Winchester, OhioCanal Winchester 
Ben Bentley TB6-0190Fr.Belfry, Ky.Belfry 
Chase GloverWR6-4200Fr.West Bloomfield, Mich.West Bloomfield 
Haeden Gump OL6-4280Fr.Girard, Ohio Girard  
Anthony JohnsonDT6-2270RFr.Cleveland, OhioCleveland HtsBowling Green
Devin JohnsonLB6-1215Fr.Paintsville, Ky.Johnson Central 
Stephon JonesOL6-2330Jr.Miami, Fla.Grayson (Ga.)ASA College
Tyjon JonesDB6-1190Fr.Johnstown, Pa.Greater Johnstown 
Sam Merryman LS6-2190Fr.Shadyside, Ohio Shadyside  
David MetzlerOL6-5290Fr.Hilliard, OhioHilliard Bradley 
James MorrowOL6-7280Jr.Salina, Kan.Salina CentralButler CC
Devonte MurrayDL6-3230Fr.Detroit, Mich.Cass Tech 
Aidan ParkerOL6-2290Fr.Westfield, Ind.Westfield 
Logan PascoLB6-0210Fr.Davison, Mich.Davison 
Jackson PruittDB6-2185Fr.Jeannette, Pa.Jeannette 
Amarian Robinson DB5-10170Fr.Akron, Ohio East  
Gage SalyersDB6-1205Fr.Ironton, Ohio Ironton 
Ezra ScottTB6-1195Fr.Whitehouse, OhioAnthony Wayne 
Lawson SchultzFB6-0250So.Buhler, Kan.BuhlerButler CC
Sean SweetOL6-5295Fr.Crestwood, OhioCrestwood 
Brayden Taylor DB6-2220Fr.Wooster, OhioWooster 
Tariq Williamson DL6-3245Fr.Akron, OhioEast 
Evan Yockey OL6-6335Fr.West Chester, OhioWest Chester

