WATCH: ‘Foundation for this program going forward,’ YSU announces 2020 football signings

Twenty-three players have signed to play at Youngstown State University in the 2020 early signing period

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Youngstown State University head coach Bo Pelini announced signees from the early 2020 signing period.

The list contains only one local player; the other players come from other areas.

Below is the full list of players that have signed to play with the Penguins.

Watch the video above to hear from Pelini about the newcomers.