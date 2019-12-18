WATCH: ‘Foundation for this program going forward,’ YSU announces 2020 football signings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Wednesday, Youngstown State University head coach Bo Pelini announced signees from the early 2020 signing period.
The list contains only one local player; the other players come from other areas.
Below is the full list of players that have signed to play with the Penguins.
Watch the video above to hear from Pelini about the newcomers.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|High School
|Previous
|Hunter Allen
|DL
|6-5
|215
|Fr.
|Canal Winchester, Ohio
|Canal Winchester
|Ben Bentley
|TB
|6-0
|190
|Fr.
|Belfry, Ky.
|Belfry
|Chase Glover
|WR
|6-4
|200
|Fr.
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|West Bloomfield
|Haeden Gump
|OL
|6-4
|280
|Fr.
|Girard, Ohio
|Girard
|Anthony Johnson
|DT
|6-2
|270
|RFr.
|Cleveland, Ohio
|Cleveland Hts
|Bowling Green
|Devin Johnson
|LB
|6-1
|215
|Fr.
|Paintsville, Ky.
|Johnson Central
|Stephon Jones
|OL
|6-2
|330
|Jr.
|Miami, Fla.
|Grayson (Ga.)
|ASA College
|Tyjon Jones
|DB
|6-1
|190
|Fr.
|Johnstown, Pa.
|Greater Johnstown
|Sam Merryman
|LS
|6-2
|190
|Fr.
|Shadyside, Ohio
|Shadyside
|David Metzler
|OL
|6-5
|290
|Fr.
|Hilliard, Ohio
|Hilliard Bradley
|James Morrow
|OL
|6-7
|280
|Jr.
|Salina, Kan.
|Salina Central
|Butler CC
|Devonte Murray
|DL
|6-3
|230
|Fr.
|Detroit, Mich.
|Cass Tech
|Aidan Parker
|OL
|6-2
|290
|Fr.
|Westfield, Ind.
|Westfield
|Logan Pasco
|LB
|6-0
|210
|Fr.
|Davison, Mich.
|Davison
|Jackson Pruitt
|DB
|6-2
|185
|Fr.
|Jeannette, Pa.
|Jeannette
|Amarian Robinson
|DB
|5-10
|170
|Fr.
|Akron, Ohio
|East
|Gage Salyers
|DB
|6-1
|205
|Fr.
|Ironton, Ohio
|Ironton
|Ezra Scott
|TB
|6-1
|195
|Fr.
|Whitehouse, Ohio
|Anthony Wayne
|Lawson Schultz
|FB
|6-0
|250
|So.
|Buhler, Kan.
|Buhler
|Butler CC
|Sean Sweet
|OL
|6-5
|295
|Fr.
|Crestwood, Ohio
|Crestwood
|Brayden Taylor
|DB
|6-2
|220
|Fr.
|Wooster, Ohio
|Wooster
|Tariq Williamson
|DL
|6-3
|245
|Fr.
|Akron, Ohio
|East
|Evan Yockey
|OL
|6-6
|335
|Fr.
|West Chester, Ohio
|West Chester