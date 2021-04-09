Watch for the big hit! Rivals collide in battle of unbeatens

Watch the video for highlights between Westminster and Grove City

GROVE CITY, PA (WKBN) – Westminster and Grove City both entered Friday night with a perfect 2-0 record in the President’s Athletic Conference, and the rivalry game did not disappoint.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from tonight’s game.

The Titans rushed for over 200 yards as a team and remain perfect on the season with a 24-17 victory over the Wolverines.

Westminster scored on their opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive from Frank Antuono. Ryan Gomes led the Titans’ rushing attack with 19 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Cole Konieczka completed 15 of his 28 passes for 159 yards. That included a 7-yard touchdown pass to Vincent Giles in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference.

Grove City wideout Cody Gustafson had another big game with 19 receptions for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Wolverines fall to 1-2 on the season and will look to rebound next week against Geneva.