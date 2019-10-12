WATCH: Flashes golden in win over Liberty for 6th win

Champion bettered their playoff hopes Friday getting a win over Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion grabbed their 6th win of the season Friday night as the Golden Flashes topped Liberty 25-6.

The game stayed scoreless until the 2nd quarter when Nick Stahlman backed into the end zone from a yard out to make it 7-0 and the Golden Flashes never looked back.

Champion improves to 6-1 while Liberty dropped to 2-5.

Watch the video above for highlights of the game.

