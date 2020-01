Trey Metzka led the way with 13 points for the Indians

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten players scored for Struthers Friday, and five finished in double figures in the Wildcat’s 66-37 win over Girard.

Trey Metzka led the way with 13 points. Carson Ryan finished with 12, Aidan Slocum with 11, and both Brandon Washington and Jared Laczko chipped in 10 points each.

Christian Graziano led the Indians with 14 points. Thomas Cardiero added 13 for the Indians.