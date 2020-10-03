Watch: Fitch finishes undefeated for first time since 2013

Fitch awaits the winner of Brush and Twinsburg after a first-round playoff bye

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch Falcons have moved to 6-0, finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2013 with a thrilling 42-41 victory over perennial Ohio Powerhouse Steubenville in overtime.

The Falcons received the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown and converted the extra point. Steubenville also scored on their possession, but opted to go for two and the win but they were unable to convert.

Fitch awaits the winner of Brush and Twinsburg after a first-round playoff bye.

