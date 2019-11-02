Watch: Fitch ends Mooney’s season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney came into week 10 with an outside shot of making the playoffs, but Austintown Fitch shut the door on those chances with a 27-14 victory over the Cardinals Friday night.

Fitch finishes the season with a 5-5 record and Mooney 4-6.

You can watch the video above for the extended highlights.

