WATCH: First half highlights: Springfield leads East Knox at the half

ORRVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield leads East Knox 14-7 at halftime of the Division VI State Semifinals at Orrville High School.

Watch the video to see first half highlights of the Division VI clash.

The winner of tonight’s contest will advance to face the winner of Anna/Mechanicsburg in the Division VI state championship next week in Canton.

Get updated scores, throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.