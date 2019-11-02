WATCH: Final Four bound! Howland edges NDCL in penalty kick shootout

The Tigers held off NDCL with a 4-2 margin in the shootout to secure their spot in the Division II State Semifinals.

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team is heading to the State Final Four with a 1-0 win over Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin Saturday in a Division II Regional Final at Streetsboro High School.

The game was deadlocked at 0-0 at the end of regulation, and despite several chances for both teams it was still scoreless at the end of double overtime.

In the end, Howland won the penalty kick battle, 4-2 to secure their spot in the State Semifinals.

Howland (20-0-1) will play next Wednesday at 7 PM, with the site to be determined. They will play the winner of Lexington and Lima Shawnee, who play Saturday night at 6 PM.