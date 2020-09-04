WATCH: Filicky’s 15 kills power Hubbard to win over South Range in NE8 action

The Eagles (2-2) have dropped two games in five sets this season but were determined to finish the job Thursday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard volleyball team defeated South Range, 3-1 Thursday night in a Northeast 8 battle at Hubbard High School.

The Eagles (2-2) have dropped two games in five sets this season but were determined to finish the job Thursday on their home court. The final scores were 25-17, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14.

Senior Emily Filicky led the charge with 15 kills to go along with six blocks. Karissa Fanderich had 36 assists, 13 digs and 10 service points.

South Range (4-2) was led by Maria Primavera with seven kills, while Jamie Feren recorded 12 assists.