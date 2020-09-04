WATCH: Filicky’s 15 kills power Hubbard to win over South Range in NE8 action

Sports

The Eagles (2-2) have dropped two games in five sets this season but were determined to finish the job Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard volleyball team defeated South Range, 3-1 Thursday night in a Northeast 8 battle at Hubbard High School.

The Eagles (2-2) have dropped two games in five sets this season but were determined to finish the job Thursday on their home court. The final scores were 25-17, 17-25, 25-16, 25-14.

Senior Emily Filicky led the charge with 15 kills to go along with six blocks. Karissa Fanderich had 36 assists, 13 digs and 10 service points.

South Range (4-2) was led by Maria Primavera with seven kills, while Jamie Feren recorded 12 assists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com