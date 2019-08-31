WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN)
High School football week one put the Wilmington Greyhounds hosting the Farrell Steelers.
The Greyhounds were driving down the field before halftime when Caelan Bender stepped back and connected with a pass to Shane Cox. Farrell’s defense was extremely tight as the pass ended in a fight for the football.
Wilmington held on for the completion and the Greyhounds then put points on the board right before halftime.
Watch: Fight for Pass Ends in Wilmington TD
