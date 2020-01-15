‘Fight Cancer Night’ a big success as Columbiana sweeps doubleheader against Lisbon

The communities raised over $2,000 to help local families affected by the disease in the inaugural event Tuesday.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana and Lisbon basketball programs the first annual “Fight Cancer Night” at Columbiana High School Tuesday, in what turned out to be a great success.

The two schools raised over $2,000 to help local families affected by the disease through t-shirt sales, raffle, admission, and 50/50 drawings.

The Clippers were on the winning side of both the varsity girls and boys games. The Columbiana girls led by three at halftime and held off a second-half rally from Lisbon to win, 47-42.

Senior Grace Hammond paced the Lady Clippers with 17 points, while Kayla Muslovski had 13. Columbiana improves to 9-3 on the season.

On the boys side, the Clippers were able to hold off the hot-shooting Blue Devils, who hit 10 three-pointers as a team. In the end, Columbiana came away with a 60-48 win to improve to 11-2 on the season.

Sean Whitehead scored a game-high 23 points for the Clippers.