YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK had a 10 point lead at the break and didn’t look back as they topped Valley Christian 63-45.

Cam Hollobaugh led the way for JFK who posted a game-high 27 while Gabe Green had 17.

For Valley Christian, Mark Revere had a team-high 14 while Zavion Howard added 11.