WATCH: Fast start helps Canfield get by Howland to earn 9th win of the season

Canfield held Howland without a field goal for the first 14 minutes of the game

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield held Howland without a field goal in the first quarter, which helped the Cardinals top the Tigers Saturday night 39-30.

The Cardinals started the game on a 20-3 run to open a big lead.

Canfield held Howland without a field goal for 14 minutes of the first half before Maria Dellimuth gave the Tigers their first bucket to make it 20-5.

Grace Mangapora led the Cardinals with 14 points.

Canfield improves to 9-1 on the season.

