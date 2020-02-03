WATCH: Farrell football team honored in state capital… again

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania – It’s been back-to-back trips to Harrisburg for the Farrell football team. The defending state champs were honored today in the state capitol by State Representative Mark Longietti from Mercer County.

Watch the video above to see to today’s presentation.

“It was truly an honor today to give these young men, who excel both on the field and in the classroom, a tour of the state Capitol and a look into how government works,” Longietti said. “They have led and inspired our community in so many ways; it’s wonderful to be able to return that favor and inspire them to future leadership roles.”

Longietti presented the Steelers with a citation to celebrate their win over Bishop Guilfoyle last Fall and added, “It was an incredible way to end a season that, ironically, started off 0 and 2. Under the direction of the Pennsylvania Writers Class 1A Coach of the Year, Anthony “Amp” Pegues, the Steelers went on to dominate, rattling off 14 straight victories.”

Farrell has now won four state championships in school history. The team, head coach Anthony Pegues, and former head coach Lou Falconi were all present today in the House chamber to help celebrate the Steeler’s accomplishment